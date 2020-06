Businesses in Speedway are hurting because of the Coronavirus crisis. They rely on Indy 50 festivities in May to generate income. But the 500 was postponed and the Brickyard in July is running without fans in the stands. Now the town's chamber of commerce has come up with a way to support local businesses and you could win big. A member of the chamber of commerce and the owner of the Voom Room joined us this morning to talk about this idea.