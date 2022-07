She’s the first African American female swimmer to make the U.S. Olympic team, the first African American to break a world Record in swimming and she’s an Olympic silver medalist. We’re talking about Maritza Correia McClendon. She’s here in Indy along with two other Olympians to take part in a swim clinic for local kids. She shares more about the program and why it’s important to her.

