Fresh Thyme shares flatbread recipe

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: Fresh Thyme

Ingredients

  • 1 (8.8 oz.) pkg. naan (2 per package), thaw if frozen
  • 1/4 cup prepared basil pesto
  • 1 cup red and/or yellow grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and sliced
  • 1/4 medium zucchini, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/3 cup fresh sweet corn kernels or frozen corn, thawed
  • 2 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, shredded*
  • 2 Tbsp. balsamic glaze
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil
  • Crushed red pepper, optional

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400F. Place naan on a large baking sheet. Brush with pesto. Top with tomatoes, bell pepper, zucchini, red onion, corn, and cheese.
  2. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until vegetables are tender and cheese is melted.
  3. Drizzle pizza with balsamic glaze and top with basil. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper, if desired.
  4. To shred cheese with ease, freeze for 20 minutes so it’s firm.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News