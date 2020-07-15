Fresh Thyme shares flatbread recipe

Ingredients
- 1 (8.8 oz.) pkg. naan (2 per package), thaw if frozen
- 1/4 cup prepared basil pesto
- 1 cup red and/or yellow grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and sliced
- 1/4 medium zucchini, thinly sliced
- 1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup fresh sweet corn kernels or frozen corn, thawed
- 2 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, shredded*
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic glaze
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil
- Crushed red pepper, optional
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400F. Place naan on a large baking sheet. Brush with pesto. Top with tomatoes, bell pepper, zucchini, red onion, corn, and cheese.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until vegetables are tender and cheese is melted.
- Drizzle pizza with balsamic glaze and top with basil. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper, if desired.
- To shred cheese with ease, freeze for 20 minutes so it’s firm.