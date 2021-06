MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich.– June 16 is National Fudge Day.

There’s no better way to celebrate it than with delicious fudge from the fudge capital of the world, Mackinac Island, Mich. The sweet treat is so important to the island that roughly ten tons of sugar are imported every week.

Mackinac is only about an eight hour drive from Indy, so it’s a great summer vacation getaway. We talk to the executive director of Mackinac Island tourism (and Hoosier native) Tim Hygh.