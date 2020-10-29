Fundraiser to support local concert venues

INDIANAPOLIS– Central Indiana’s live music venues are struggling due to the coronavirus crisis.

The music touring industry is essentially closed until spring. Now our local venues need your help to survive the winter with no shows. So, the Indiana independent venue alliance has launched a unique fundraiser called “battle of the fans.” Josh Baker is the owner of hi-fi and the executive director of the venue alliance. He explains how you can help support these venues. For more information on the event, click here. For more information on how to register, click here.

