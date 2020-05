A popular restaurant chain owned by former Colt Gary Brackett is closing its doors.

Brackett confirmed in social media that “The Stacked Pickle” is shutting down for good.

It came as a shock to many.

The closure now has small business owners wondering what it takes to stay afloat during this pandemic, and what the future may look like for them.

Financial expert Pete the Planner joins us to share his view of how this will play out.