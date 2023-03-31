There’s an innovative summer camp that’s helping grow young leaders, right here in Indianapolis. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is now accepting applications for their Future Presidents of America summer camp! It’s designed for ages 12 through 16 and focuses on the qualities that make for great presidents. Roger Harding, the site’s Vice President of Education, and Paige Fleming, a camp alum, joined Daniel in the studio to share what campers have to look forward to. For more information, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction