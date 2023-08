The 6th annual Garfield Park Art & Music Festival is an outdoor festival celebrating the art, music, and culture of Indianapolis. The festival will feature local musicians and bands of diverse genres performing their original music. Up to forty local artists working in a variety of mediums will also host artist booths with their fine art and handmade wares for sale as part of a curated art fair.

For more information about the festival, including this year’s lineup, click here.