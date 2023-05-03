Georgia Street Rhythm & Blues Lounge is a warm and casual Lounge located south end of the Circle Centre Mall, at 28 W. Georgia St.

The Lounge plans to offer live music, drinks and Caribbean and soul food in the nearly 6,000-square-foot space. The owner says the goal of opening Georgia Street Rhythm & Blues Lounge is to appeal to all music lovers and have a place that brings everyone together over their love of live music and exquisite food and drinks.

