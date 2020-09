INDIANAPOLIS– It’s tradition to celebrate German culture and food in October. That means it’s time for the 12th annual Germanfest hosted by the Atheneaum Foundation. The free event is Saturday, October 3rd and has been revamped due to the pandemic, but still promises to be a blast. Craig Mince is the president of the Athenaeum Foundation. He explains what events will be virtual and what will be in person. For more information head to their website.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction