Horticulture students at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired are selling magic reindeer food and holiday decorations this weekend.

There are a ton of other activities as well, including live reindeer, carolers, tree shopping, a wreath sale and a visit from Santa himself.

The 2023 Holiday Tree Sale and Family Event is Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more information here.