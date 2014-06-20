Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Get out with NUVO
Top weekend events for the whole family
Top weekend events courtesy of NUVO
Top events around central Indiana this weekend
Top events around Indianapolis for the weekend
Food truck festival, Penrod Arts Fair among NUVO’s best bets for the weekend
More Get out with NUVO Headlines
WARMfest, Manthan International Market and other fun weekend events
Checking out the top weekend events in central Indiana
Check out NUVO’s list of fun weekend events
Helping you plan your weekend with top events in Indy
Nuvo shares their top reasons to get out this weekend
Fun weekend events happening around town
Get out with Nuvo
Events for the weekend of July 11
Checking out some big weekend events
Top weekend events for June 20-22
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Video
Hair and nail salons battle with a decision to keep employees and clients safe
Video
Weather
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video