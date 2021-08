INDIANAPOLIS — It’s almost time to get your rear in gear!

It’s a cute, catchy name, but the issue the September 11th 5K race is supporting is a serious one.

Erin Peterson, with the Colon Cancer Coalition, explains how you can sign up to help increase awareness for colorectal cancer.

Kierstyn Roberts, stage four survivor and IU college student, also shares the latest in her fight and how she is managing cancer and going to school.