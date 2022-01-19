Getting back on track when your ‘great resignation’ becomes your ‘great regret’

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — You’ve heard of the “great resignation,” where record numbers of people have left their jobs, but what if your “great resignation” now becomes your “great regret?”

Darcy Eikenberg, career expert and author of “Red Cape Rescue: Save Your Career Without Leaving Your Job,” shares five tips to get back on track.

Learn the lesson but don’t dwell: With the world of work changing quickly, much more is possible within our professional environments than we ever realized, but sometimes we don’t see it until we’ve moved on. Take time now to reflect (not dwell) on what you might have done differently and capture that lesson to use the next time you hit a hard time at work.

Assess your assumptions: Perhaps you assumed that because sales have been down for your product that you couldn’t ask for a pay increase; however, now you know that the company is increasing salaries across the board. Or you may have assumed that there was no further growth for you unless you went back to school, but now see how you could have pitched an opportunity to lead an area with the experience you already had. It’s human to make assumptions, but many times they’re far from correct.

Consider a boomerang path. In today’s talent shortage, many companies are actively recruiting these “boomerang” employees, so don’t count your old place out when you’re looking for what’s ahead. If you’re now realizing that you were happier than you thought you were—or that the greener grass you chose is actually made of kale—start having conversations with your previous employer. After all, you already know the ins and outs of the organization, which is a huge advantage.

Reframe regret into experience. We can only make the best decisions we can in the moment when we make them. You’re a different person than you were when you made that decision to resign, whether it’s a month ago or a year ago. Now’s your moment to translate that experience into learning more about who you are and what you want. When you get clearer about that, your next decisions will get clearer, too.

Share your story with others. The world of work can be a confusing place, and none of us make the perfect decision about what’s next for us every single time. So don’t keep your questions and revelations to yourself—it helps others to hear your courage in deciding to turn things around once you’ve discovered that your past choices aren’t working for your future needs.