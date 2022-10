Matt Taylor took over as the “Voice of the Colts” on an interim basis in 2018 when longtime Colts broadcaster Bob Lamey announced his sudden retirement. He joined the Colts in 2012 as manager of radio production before officially taking over as the full-time play-by-play announcer in 2019. But, he’s also so much more than all that.

We sat down with him on FOX59 this morning to get to know him.

