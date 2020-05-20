Girl pens letter to Mayor Hogsett pleading to reopen salons

Under current rules in Marion County, hair salons are forced to remain closed.

But stylists in other parts of the state are back on the job.

Now, many people in Indianapolis have a difficult decision to make: wait to get their hair cut from their favorite stylist, or go to someone else in a surrounding county?

Indianapolis native Ava Lowry’s dad, David, owns the salon “DL Lowry.”

She decided to write a letter to Mayor Joe Hogsett, laying out the harm she believes the current rules are causing for her family, and potentially, her future.

Ava and David join us to share more about their struggles, and what they hope to hear from the mayor.