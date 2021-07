INDIANAPOLIS – If you enjoy the famous Girl Scout cookies, an alcoholic beverage here and there, plus enjoy giving to a good cause, there is an event for you. The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana are hosting “Cocktails at Camp,” a fundraiser that sees Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch serve as host.

FOX59 spoke with Girl Scouts of Central Indiana CEO Danielle Shockey about the event and how you can get involved.

For more information on the event, click here