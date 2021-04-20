Glenn Close costume collection comes to IU

BLOOMINGTON– Glenn Close is up for a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in “Hillbilly Elegy.” She has been nominated eight times for an academy award for her roles in movies like “Dangerous Liaisons” and “Fatal Attraction.” Her costumes from those movies and many of her other films are actually at Indiana University.

She donated more than 800 pieces to the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design. You can check some of them out for free starting in May. Kelly Richardson is curator of the “Sage Collection.” She explains what you can see in it. For more information, click here.