Have you ever thought about going back to college? Maybe you never graduated, or you’re looking to change careers and need to take a few classes to do so.

If so, Purdue Global may be the right fit. The online university is making it possible for thousands of Hoosiers to earn college credit while they work. Ethan Braden with Purdue University Global joined Angela in the studio to share more about the online university.

For more information, click here.