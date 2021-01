INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2021 State of the State Tuesday evening.

This one will be unlike any of his previous State of the State addresses. It will be entirely virtual and without a live audience.

The Governor is expected to discuss a wide range of topics including the coronavirus pandemic, vaccine roll-out, this year’s budget and education.

The speech will last about 30 minutes.

It begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. We plan to livestream it here on our website.