INDIANAPOLIS – East District Community Prosecutor Dirk Cushing is taking on a massive challenge to raise awareness and money for children battling cancer.

Dirk is participating in the “Great Cycle Challenge,” and has pledged to cycle 1000 miles this month in honor of two local boys, Lucas and Samuel.

Dirk, Lucas and Samuel chatted with FOX59’s Melissa Crash about the challenge, and how you can help out.