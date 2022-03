INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Comic Con is almost here. You can go to the Indiana Convention Center from April 15-17. The con will feature the best in pop culture, including celebrity attendees, artists, authors, comic creators, panels, and vendors.

We talk to Ro Malaga, marketing manager and spokesperson for Indiana Comic Convention and Jason David Frank. He is best known for his role as the green Power Ranger and will be at the con this year.

For more information on getting tickets, click here.