Greenwood cafe works to feed hungry children amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Even in this time of a health crisis, Hoosiers like Erica Bryant are still helping Hoosiers.

“We won’t ask any questions, so someone who wants a free kids meal for their children, we’re going to give it to them,” said Erica Bryant, owner of Healthy Food Café.

Erica runs the Healthy Food Café on Emerson Avenue in Greenwood. It’s tough times with the coronavirus pandemic, times she wants to make easier, especially for kids, so they don’t go hungry.

“We will be operating as long as we can, but it will be only grab and go or carry out,” said Bryant.

FOX59 went to the Healthy Food Café and noticed a sign on their front door which read "Free kids meals for those in need."

“If you don’t need the free meals, we ask people to please be mindful because we are a small business too, and we are bootstrapping it or asking for donations to help us continue this,” said Bryant.

Customers love the place for it’s healthy food and for what it is doing for the community.

“I come here almost every day and the food is wonderful, and she takes good care of me,” said Sandy Shadley, Healthy Food Café customer

And now, for as long as Erica can, she’s helping kids. When asked why, she had a simple answer.

“It’s just how it should be ya know, I mean. It’s that we’re part of the community and we want to serve our community. So I know everybody in our community they don’t have the resources and everything and so we’re just trying to help out however we can,” said Bryant.

“I think it’s awesome. Why? Because she’s providing for them out of her own heart,” said Shadley.

So How can you help her, if you’d like? They are also doing a cash app under the Healthy Food Café and people can also go to their website for a link if people want to donate.

You can also buy gift cards which supports the restaurant and allows customers to use at a later date when things get back to normal.