Growing need for dogs, cats blood donations

INDIANAPOLIS– During the pandemic we saw a huge spike in animal adoptions across the country and here in Indiana. But that also causes a spike in in animals needing medical care, many in emergency situations. We talk to Dr. James Speiser with IndyVet. There are requirements of your pet in order to become a donor. They need to be between 1 to 8 years old. Dogs need to weigh at least 50 pounds. The pet has to have ever received a blood transfusion and in good general health, plus up-to-date on all vaccinations. One last requirement, the pet needs to be taking heartworm and flea preventative.

