INDIANAPOLIS- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

This is a public safety issue impacting many across the country and here in Central Indiana.

Approximately 1 in 3 women and 1 in 10 men experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

Jessica Paxton, Hamilton County Deputy Prosecutor, and Jocelyn Ware Fishers City Councilor At-Large spoke with FOX59 Morning News Thursday domestic violence in the community and where survivors can go to seek help in domestic violence cases.

Hamilton County is now in the process of planning a safe housing campus.

Prevail is part of a group working on a proposal from groundbreaking to operation.

This includes safe housing options for immediate need up to 45 days, and transitional housing for survivors who need longer term support.

For more information visit: https://www.prevailinc.com/.