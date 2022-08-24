Do you feel like taking a bike ride with your family and hundreds of other Hoosiers? Maybe even attend a fun festival afterwards?

You can this Saturday, August 27th by participating in the Hancock Flat 50 community bike ride and festival.

Coordinator Teri Gottschalk and steering Committee member, Andy Wilkins, joined us in the FOX59 studio this morning to talk about what people can expect and what organizations the proceeds will support.

For more information about the fundraising event, click here.