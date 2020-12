INDIANAPOLIS — The Jewish holiday of Hanukah begins Thursday at sundown.

The first candle on the menorah will be lit this evening.

Hanukkah continues through Friday, December 18.

Due to the pandemic, it will likely look a little different this year.

Cantor Melissa Cohen with Congregation Beth-El Zedeck in Indianapolis shares the message of Hanukah and how important it is to keep the spirit of community alive.