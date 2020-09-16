Hard Truth Distilling Co. discusses Illinois expansion, shares cocktail recipes

Hard Truth Distilling Co. is one of the fastest-growing distilleries in the country.

Headquartered in Nashville, Indiana, the company distills rums, vodkas, gins and whiskeys.

Hard Truth is celebrating its expansion into Illinois with some fall cocktails.

Golden Boy Goes Home

Ingredients

1.75 oz. Hard Truth Distilling Co. Sipes’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey

.75 oz. Ginger Liqueur

1 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Honey Simple Syrup

1 Lemon Slice for Garnish

Craft

Add liquid ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Top with ice and shake for 10 seconds.

Single strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Add the slice of lemon to the rim of the glass, enjoy!

Bittersweet Buh-Bye

Ingredients

2 oz. Hard Truth Distilling Co. Sipes’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1.5 oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum

1 oz. Grapefruit Juice

4 oz. Soda Water

1 Slice of Grapefruit for garnish

Craft

Add Hard Truth Sipes’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and grapefruit juice to an ice-filled collins glass.

Stir once and add soda water fill glass.

Sink the grapefruit slice into the liquid vertically to garnish. Enjoy!