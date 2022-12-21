The Harrison Center is celebrating eight years of its Holiday Window Walk tradition. The event features the work of more than 25 artists who transform studio basement windows into creative displays for all to enjoy. It’s a unique way for neighbors to engage with and support local artists throughout the holidays season.

Kipp Normand is an artist at the Harrison Center whose work is featured in the display. He joined us live this morning with more details on how you can support local artists this holiday season.

To learn more about the Harrison Center’s Winter Window Walk or other events that support local arts, click Here.