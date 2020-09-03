Having a medical emergency? First responders say call 911

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis first responders have a message to Hoosiers this morning to call 911 or see a doctor if someone is having a medical emergency.

The medical director says some of IEMS’ runs now are because people did not seek medical help during the pandemic when they needed it.

“I’m encouraging folks with pre-existing medical conditions to reach out to your primary care doctor. If you need medical refills, if you haven’t seen your doctor in a while and need to check up, call your doctor and see what needs to be done,” explained Dr. Mark Liao, medical director for Indianapolis EMS.

EMTs and paramedics also are taking all the necessary precautions to keep themselves and patients safe.

They say the state’s mask mandate has made things easier on them since most patients are prepared with a face covering. First responders also are fully decontaminating ambulances after every call.

Right now, IEMS says they remain in a vigilant state making sure providers and patients take the proper steps to stay safe.