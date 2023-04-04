Connersville native Matthew Gross died from cancer, alone, in prison back in November. He was eight days away from being released. He was sent to prison on a probation violation from a non-violent drug offense.

Should someone like Matthew be allowed to die in dignity? Should family be allowed to say goodbye? House Bill 1648 addresses that issue.

Matthew’s Ex-Wife and mother of his four children, Wendy, joined us live this morning to talk about it.

If you’d like to learn more about House Bill 1648 and how you can take action, click here.