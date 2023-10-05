Back in 2011, IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon sadly lost his iduring a race in Las Vegas. Now, a new documentary is out sharing more about Dan’s life and how his two sons are following in their father’s legendary footsteps. Dan’s wife, Susie Wheldon, and the director of the new film, Laura Brownson, join the show to talk more about the documentary. “The Lionheart” will be featured on opening night at the Heartland International Film Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

