Head of Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition comes out against defunding IMPS

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, people in cities across the country are calling for the defunding of police departments.

Indianapolis is one of them.

Supporters want to take some money away from IMPD and allocate those resources elsewhere.

That includes things like school counselors, community outreach, and other areas they believe will help prevent crime in the first place.

But not everyone is on board.

Reverend Charles Harrison, President of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, has come out against defunding IMPD.

He joins us to explain why.