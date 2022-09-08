INDIANAPOLIS-In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people age 25-34.
Since 2000, Indiana’s suicide rate has been higher than the national average.
Some of the risk factors include:
- History of anxiety or depression
- Traumatic events
- Loss of a job
- Relationship conflict
- Lack of support
- Family history of suicide
Some of the warning signs to look out for:
- Talking about wanting to die
- Feelings of hopelessness or helplessness
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increase in use of alcohol or drugs
- Mood swings
- Changes in sleeping/eating habits
If a young adult is at risk of suicide, it’s vital that they receive care immediately:
- Call 911
- Go to nearest ER
- Call 988–the Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- When immediate crisis is averted, find the right treatment to address underlying mental health issues
Clinical social worker, Jennie Voelker, joined FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk about the warnings, risks, of suicide ages 25 to 34 and resources to prevent further suicides.