INDIANAPOLIS-In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people age 25-34.

Since 2000, Indiana’s suicide rate has been higher than the national average.

Some of the risk factors include:

History of anxiety or depression

Traumatic events

Loss of a job

Relationship conflict

Lack of support

Family history of suicide

Some of the warning signs to look out for:

Talking about wanting to die

Feelings of hopelessness or helplessness

Talking about being a burden to others

Increase in use of alcohol or drugs

Mood swings

Changes in sleeping/eating habits

If a young adult is at risk of suicide, it’s vital that they receive care immediately:

Call 911

Go to nearest ER

Call 988–the Suicide Prevention Lifeline

When immediate crisis is averted, find the right treatment to address underlying mental health issues

Clinical social worker, Jennie Voelker, joined FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk about the warnings, risks, of suicide ages 25 to 34 and resources to prevent further suicides.