INDIANAPOLIS- How much do you know about your health insurance plan?

If you are a small business owner, chances are you are spending thousands of dollars to keep your employees insured.

Last week, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law.

There is a lot in that act of legislation, including that allows businesses to opt for individual health insurance plans instead of group plans.

That means small businesses and non-profits can potentially save millions of dollars on insurance premiums.

John Staub, Director of Outreach for Remodel Health, joined FOX59 Morning News Monday to talk about how the inflation act and how it’s helping small businesses and and non-profits.

For more information click here: https://remodelhealth.com/how-the-inflation-reduction-act-lowers-healthcare-costs/