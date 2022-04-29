INDIANAPOLIS- Many teen girls are struggling with depression, self-esteem, even thoughts of hurting themselves.

One doctor has said sports may hold the key to teaching our young women valuable skills that will help their mental health now and also later in life.

Doctor Gregory Charlop is a pediatric anesthesiologist, women’s athletics expert and the author of the book “from soccer to c-suite”, advice on raising strong girls from the world’s most powerful women.

He joined us on the morning show Friday.