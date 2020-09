INDIANAPOLIS — As our nation’s healthcare system continues to reel from the devastating impact of the CODVID-19 pandemic, medical experts are warning of another health threat, anti-microbial resistant superbugs.

According to the Partnership to Fight Infectious Diseases, they are emerging, mutating and spreading globally.

Dr. Helen Boucher, an infectious disease expert, explains what we need to know about superbugs and why it’s especially urgent to address this now.