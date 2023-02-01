Health officials say many women believe the greatest threat to their health is cancer, more specifically, breast cancer.

But the truth is, heart disease in the form of heart attack, heart failure, and stroke is the leading cause of death in both men and women.

Cardiologist with Franciscan Physician Network, Dr. Amna Ahmed joins us in the studio to share the risks women should watch out for.

A good place to start monitoring your heart health is to take an online heart risk assessment. Franciscan Health has a free assessment at www.franciscanhealth.org/heartcare. Or sign up for a $49 heart scan at www.franciscanhealth.org/screeningbundles.