The Heartland International Film Festival starts this Thursday. This year’s festival has a twist.
You will be able to watch the movies virtually and in-person at two different drive-ins.
The festival lasts eleven days and features dozens of films so there’s plenty of time for you to take part. The festival’s artistic director joined us this morning to talk about what we can expect.
Heartland Film Festival makes some changes due to Coronavirus
