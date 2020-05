Giving Tuesday is still months away.

But officials are declaring today “Giving Tuesday Now.”

It’s a chance for all of us to help out during the coronavirus crisis.

The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County is trying to fill a need in their community with an emergency meal program.

But they need your help to do it!

Katie Reasoner, the Resource Development Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County, joins us to share details about the meal program and how you can donate to their cause.