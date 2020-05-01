Help the USO support military families during COVID-19

May is military appreciation month.

The United Service Organizations (USO) is working to honor our troops by using its global resources to help care for military members and their families during this pandemic.

JD Crouch, the CEO and President of the USO, joins us to discuss how the pandemic is affecting service members and their loved ones in ways you may not have thought about.

Watch the interview to learn more about the USO’s efforts to assist military families, and how you can help support them in their mission.