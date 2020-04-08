Help us support local food pantries during COVID-19 demand surge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Food pantries in central Indiana have seen a dramatic increase in demand over the last few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, FOX59 and CBS4 have teamed up with Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank to host a virtual food drive this Friday, April 10.

All day, we will be encouraging viewers to “do good on Good Friday” by making a financial donation to both food banks.

Donations can be made several ways.

You can donate at the following websites:

You can text a gift to:

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

As Hoosiers increasingly lose their jobs and are forced to close business, the need for food has spiked, overwhelming the resources of both food banks.

“Many Hoosier families are having a difficult time right now keeping food on the table and the demand on food banks is greater than it’s ever been,” CJ Hoyt, news director for FOX59 and CBS4, said. “We know the Hoosier spirit is strong and people who can are ready to step up and help.”

Financial donations are requested, rather than food, because Gleaners and Midwest can buy in bulk at wholesale prices, stretching the dollar much further.

Just a $5 donation can provide 20 meals. A $10 gift provides 40 meals and $25 covers 100 meals.

Even before the COVID-19 surge, the need in Indiana was great. More than 1 million Hoosiers go hungry every year, and one in six Hoosiers goes to bed hungry every night.