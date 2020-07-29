Helping students with special needs adjust to going back to school

INDIANAPOLIS — Back to school is just around the corner with some schools going back this week.

The new school year and COVID-19 regulations pose some challenges for children with special needs. Some aspects of schooling are already tough for these kids, now a lot of them have to change what they’re used to for online learning.

Community Health Network Therapist, Elizabeth Long, joined us to talk about the challenges and how parents can work with their child’s school to make sure they get the accommodations they need.