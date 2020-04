HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Hendricks county is providing Hoosiers a simple way to show they are “all in” the fight against COVID-19.

Limited edition t-shirts are being sold to raise money for the Hendricks County Rapid Response fund.

Executive director of “Visit Hendricks County” Jaime Bohler Smith discussed the county’s “All In” initiative and where the idea to sell the shirts originated.

T-shirts will be sold until Sunday, April 19.