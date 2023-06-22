In the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence, OpenAI’s ChatGPT4 has emerged as a game-changer.

It’s been downloaded ten times faster than even TikTok. With access to the vast knowledge of the internet, ChatGPT4 has gone beyond mere information retrieval.

It can create–just ask it.

During a recent chat, I asked ChatGPT4, “What can you do?”

In response, ChatGPT4 showed a wide range of abilities, from solving complex problems to generating creative outputs. It can generate text for writing, storytelling, songwriting or almost anything based on your prompts. It also has the ability to translate language, summarize long text, assist with research and provide suggestions.

One person who is well acquainted with ChatGPT4’s abilities is Ball State University student Olivia Weinzapfel, who’s studying emerging media and design development. When coding, Olivia sometimes relies on ChatGPT4 to assist her throughout the development process, using its expertise to navigate the challenges of programming.

“I’m very new to coding, so I usually rely on ChatGPT or my AI on Snapchat to go back and forth with the development process. It can help fix any errors and even tell me where I went wrong, so it’s a helpful tutor,” Olivia said. “Usually when I’m trying to work through the logistics of a project or iterations of a project, I kind of lean on that to give me feedback or give me some tips on how to improve my work.”

What does Olivia’s professor think of AI’s use? Many teachers don’t like ChatGPT, while others are hesitant and on the fence about it. But Dr. Josh Fisher, a professor of emerging media, design and development at BSU, is taking a different approach.

“I actively encourage my students to utilize ChatGPT4 by providing them with prompts and insights into the technology’s capabilities. In my interactive story telling class, I had the students use ChatGPT for character development. So they could expand the way the character looks, the character’s backstory and then even get physical characteristics,” said Fisher.

Fisher fosters an open discussion on the power and potential of AI and how it can help students. He has also led many forums on the topic. However, he said it’s important to recognize the limitations of AI algorithms.

“Just like humans, they carry inherent biases, as they are built on human data. Awareness and critical thinking are crucial when engaging with these technologies,” he said.

I decided to test ChatGPT4’s capabilities further. First, I pasted a school algebra problem into the chat, requesting the solution and for it to show the work. ChatGPT4 effortlessly provided the solution, showcasing its ability to assist with a variety of academic challenges.

Keep in mind, ChatGPT4 is not without fault in solving problems; the AI will even admit that. It can make mistakes and it also does not have any current events knowledge past September 2021 when its knowledge base was programmed.

ChatGPT4 can write poems, create personalized workout programs and more. However, it also has ethical boundaries. It refrains from generating illegal or harmful content, and it cannot provide medical, legal, or financial advice, just to name a few things.

To maximize the effectiveness of ChatGPT4, specificity in prompts is key. The more precise the inquiry, the better the answer.

Olivia shed some light on her primary use of ChatGPT4 through DALL-E. When you log onto the OpenAI homepage, DALL-E is another program you can use. It’s a visual-based AI program that generates images based on descriptions. It helped Olivia create more than 80 custom images for a project in minutes.

“It saves me a lot of time because I could have made all those illustrations myself. But with the time frame that I had to create the project in, there was no way that I was going to be able to do all those myself, so this was an insanely helpful tool, but I do have concerns about it being used to plagiarize, and other ethical situations,” she said.

In the evolving world of AI, ChatGPT4’s ability to speak and comprehend multiple languages is a notable development. Typing is gradually becoming outdated as ChatGPT4 embraces spoken communication.

Furthermore, various plug-ins enhance ChatGPT4’s functionality.

One such plug-in is “Talk to ChatGPT,” which enables language recognition and can speak in almost any language and respond in kind. You set it up and decide if you want it to have a regular conversation where you do nothing but pause and it responds. You can also say a key word when you’re done talking so it knows you’re ready for a response. It can also reply in a different language, making it a good tool for those in the process of learning one.

Despite the excitement surrounding ChatGPT4, concerns about its misuse persist.

Author Carew Papritz, who has extensively explored the topic, raises awareness of the potential risks associated with AI.

“What should teachers do and professors and what should parents do? As with any revolutionary technology, skepticism arises. At some point in the game of life it will catch up to you in terms of your ability to think, your ability to write, your ability to communicate,” Papritz said.

However, Fisher emphasizes that AI is an extension of our intentions and tools. It’s up to us to responsibly navigate this new landscape.

“What’s happening is educators and policymakers are realizing that this technology isn’t going away. It is infiltrating all aspects of our society and our classrooms,” Fisher said. “So the idea is now, how can we use it ethically, constructively and pro-socially to make things better for everybody.”