Highlighting local chefs, furry friends, and Sherman’s 60th!

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Sherman is spending his Fridays shining a light on two things that bring us all comfort: food, and furry friends!

Today’s chef spotlight is Ross Katz, owner of Rooster’s Kitchen.

You can find his “Mama’s Brisket” recipe here.

Today’s furry friends are Chase, a boxer/beagle mix, chinchillas Quin and Ora, and Toby, a former grand champion cat.

And a special bonus shoutout… today is Sherman’s 60th birthday!

Since he can’t celebrate with his friends, we decided to bring the birthday wishes to him.

Watch until the end for his priceless reaction!