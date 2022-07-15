Do you ever just want to leave all your cares behind and hit the highway? Two Hoosiers plan to do just that in an old school bus they converted into a tiny home on wheels. The labor of love took more than a year to complete – But now they’re ready to roll.
Nowell Mallory and Lauren Baumet show us their creation and the inspiration behind their journey.
