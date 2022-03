INDIANAPOLIS– King cake is a delicious New Orleans staple, especially around Mardi Gras. You are likely familiar with its royal colors of purple, green and gold and know a tiny plastic baby is hidden inside king cakes. But, what else do you know about the sweet treat?

Lauren McGraw is the event director at Bluebeard and Kan Kan Cinema. She gives us a little history lesson on the king cake and she once lived in New Orleans. For more information on king cakes, click here.