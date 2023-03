It’s an annual tradition that many people look forward to, and a great place to find vintage, handmade and boutique gifts. The Hobnob Hoopla Market returns to the Boone County Fairgrounds in Lebanon this Friday and Saturday.

Holly Snelling is the owner of the market. She joined FOX59 this morning with a preview of some of the items you’ll find there.

For more information about the market, click — or to buy tickets, click here.