With Halloween over and Thanksgiving just around the corner it’s not too early to get a jump start on your holiday gift shopping, and we’ve got an event that may be a good one to attend. It’s the Holiday Preview Sip and Shop at Carmel City Center this Saturday, November 5th.Jimia Smith and Lindsay Johnson with the Carmel City Center joined FOX59 this morning to tell us about the upcoming event.

For more information on this Saturday’s Sip and Shop, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction